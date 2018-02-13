- Prodigy -- Radically efficient machine teaching. An annotation tool powered by active learning.
- Report URI JS -- contenty security policies are awesome, but they are enforced on the browser before your server sees any requests. Use this script to find out what is being blocked by your CSP. (via BoingBoing)
- I Wrote Down Everything I Learned While Programming for a Month -- I do this and find it hugely valuable. It's one thing to say "I'm learning all the time" but another to actually be able to point to what you're learning.
- Visualizing Data for Human Rights Advocacy -- A guidebook and workshop activity.
