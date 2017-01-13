- CSV Conference -- A community conference for data makers everywhere, featuring stories about data sharing and data analysis from science, journalism, government, and open source.
- Disposable Paper Drones -- an autonomous drone made out of cardboard that can fly twice the distance of any fixed-range aircraft because it’s disposable. The drone only goes one way. Star Simpson's project at OtherLab.
- Engineering War Stories -- Tests aren’t free. Be economical. We had a TDA (Test Driven Apocalypse) where our CI builds had crept up to 20 minutes, tests were failing randomly, and development speed was at an all-time low. It was extremely demoralizing waiting 15-20 minutes and getting a random test failure. We called it The Roulette.
- The Best Hacker News Conspiracy Theory Ever -- A few nights ago, over a liberal quantity of beers, my friends and I came up with our latest nonsensical conspiracy theory.... This is wonderful fun.
Article image: Four short links.