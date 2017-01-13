Four short links.
Four short links.
  1. CSV Conference -- A community conference for data makers everywhere, featuring stories about data sharing and data analysis from science, journalism, government, and open source.
  2. Disposable Paper Drones -- an autonomous drone made out of cardboard that can fly twice the distance of any fixed-range aircraft because it’s disposable. The drone only goes one way. Star Simpson's project at OtherLab.
  3. Engineering War Stories -- Tests aren’t free. Be economical. We had a TDA (Test Driven Apocalypse) where our CI builds had crept up to 20 minutes, tests were failing randomly, and development speed was at an all-time low. It was extremely demoralizing waiting 15-20 minutes and getting a random test failure. We called it The Roulette.
  4. The Best Hacker News Conspiracy Theory Ever -- A few nights ago, over a liberal quantity of beers, my friends and I came up with our latest nonsensical conspiracy theory.... This is wonderful fun.
Article image: Four short links.
Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington has been active in web development since the early days of the web. He wrote the bestselling Perl Cookbook, and chaired conferences for O'Reilly Media for a decade. During his time at O'Reilly Media, Nat was an editor and then became a trend-spotter for the O'Reilly Radar group, identifying the topics to build events and books around. He has worked in areas as diverse as networking, publishing, science, edtech, and NLP. He now lives in New Zealand, where he runs Kiwi Foo Camp and helps startups grow.