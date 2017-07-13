- Iris: A Conversational Agent for Data Science -- a cross between R Notebook and Facebook Messenger. See also this description of the project and what they hope to achieve.
- Audi A8: First to Reach Level 3 Autonomy -- for those of you not up with your autonomous driving levels, the A8 features the “AI traffic jam pilot,” meaning the car can take control of the driving in slow-moving traffic at up to 60 kilometers per hour. The system is activated by a button on the center console, and it can take over acceleration, braking, steering, and starting from a dead-stop, all without the driver paying attention.
- The Complexity of Human Computation: A Concrete Model with Application to Passwords -- The intent of this paper is to apply the ideas and methods of theoretical computer science to better understand what humans can compute in their heads. For example, can a person compute a function in their head so that an eavesdropper with a powerful computer—who sees the responses to random inputs—still cannot infer responses to new inputs?
- ELL -- Microsoft's Embedded Learning Library, which allows you to build and deploy machine-learned pipelines onto embedded platforms, like Raspberry Pis, Arduinos, micro:bits, and other microcontrollers. The deployed machine learning model runs on the device, disconnected from the cloud. Our APIs can be used either from C++ or Python.
