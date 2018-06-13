- Influential Security Papers -- a ranking of top-cited papers from the area of computer security. The ranking is automatically created based on citations of papers published at top security conferences.
- Aristo -- Allen Institute app that reads, learns, and reasons about science.
- Automated Planning and Acting -- book and slides. This book is about methods and techniques that a computational agent can use for deliberative planning and acting, that is, for deciding both which actions to perform and how to perform them, to achieve some objective.
- Notes on Everything is F*cked -- Sanjay Srivastava posted a syllabus for a course called Everything is Fucked. The course itself is intended as a joke, but the reading list seemed interesting. These notes on the reading list papers are a great romp through the reproducibility crisis, p-hacking, and the multiplicity of ways your science can be wrong.
