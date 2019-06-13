- Audio GIF -- An Audio GIF stores audio inside a standards compliant GIF image.
- OneMetric -- Understand, share, and improve the numbers that matter to your business.
- Implementing Distributed Transactions the Google Way: Percolator vs. Spanner -- Multiple open source ACID-compliant distributed databases have started building such transactions by taking inspiration from research papers published by Google. In this post, we dive deeper into Percolator and Spanner, the two Google systems behind those papers, as well as the open source databases they have inspired.
- Borough Mayor is Knitting to Prove Men Speak Too Much at Meetings (Montreal Gazette) -- Sue Montgomery, mayor of the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, this week announced she is knitting during council meetings to help her concentrate and to demonstrate that men speak more than women at the meetings. Montgomery knits in red when men speak and in green when women do. So far, she has 15 inches of scarf, 80% of it red. I love physical reification of data.
