- ASAP: Automatic Smoothing for Attention Prioritization in Time Series -- automatically smooths time series plots to remove short-term noise while retaining large-scale deviations.
- PumpkinDB -- Event sourcing database engine that doesn't overwrite data.
- Run Dropbox in a Container -- keep its grubby fingers off your account.
- Ethical Considerations in Player Modeling -- We source categories of ethical issues in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) from work on AI ethics, and using these, we provide several specific examples of ethical issues in player modeling. Building from the examples, we suggest establishing a framework for understanding ethical issues in player modeling, and we propose a number of methodological approaches to address the identified challenges.
Article image: Four short links.