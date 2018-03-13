- Inside El Paquete, Cuba’s Social Network -- In a country where the government keeps tight control over the media, citizens are able to access an extraordinary amount of information from around the world in the form of a terabyte-sized weekly file dump, Bring Your Own Hard Drive. Nation-scale sneakernet. (via Andy Baio)
- The Slingshot APT FAQ --malware that disabled disk defragmentation because it stores its own encrypted filesystem in the unused sectors of yours.
- Netflix Region Evacuation -- This article describes how we re-imagined region failover from what used to take close to an hour to less than 10 minutes, all while remaining cost neutral.
- YC Seed Deck Template -- The deck below is a template for how I think companies should build seed decks. While the main target for this template is a company raising its seed round, the deck is not all that different from best practices for a Series A deck—which we’ll release next.
Article image: Four short links