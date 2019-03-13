- What is O'Reilly Radar? -- trends we see breaking: Next Economy; Future of the Firm; Machine Learning/AI; Next Architecture; Responding to Disruption. Report on Future of the Firm is already out.
- An All-Neural On-Device Speech Recognizer (Google) -- on-device is the important bit here: no more uploading all your ambient audio to the cloud. After compression, the final model is 80MB. That's impressive too.
- Super Sensors -- a single, highly capable sensor can indirectly monitor a large context, without direct instrumentation of objects.
- Observations on Burnout -- I’ll add some data points, go in-depth on what I think causes it, and attempt to offer some advice for engineers and managers.
