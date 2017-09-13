- Understanding Web Traffic Interception (CloudFlare) -- We found that between 4% and 10% of the web’s encrypted traffic (HTTPS) is intercepted.
- Awesome AI Security -- curated list of AI security resources.
- What Every Software Engineer Should Know About Search -- the key to success in search is building processes for evaluation and tuning into the product and development cycles. A search system architect should think about processes and metrics, not just technologies.
- Game Engine Learning from Video -- trained on a speedrunner video, uses 2m of footage of the game being played to build its own game engine. Started with Mega Man and Sonic, now using Super Mario Bros. See also the university's press release.
Article image: Four short links.