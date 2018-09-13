- What If tool -- allows users to analyze a machine learning model without the need for writing any further code. Given pointers to a TensorFlow model and a data set, the What-If tool offers an interactive visual interface for exploring model results. Useful for non-coders to examine, evaluate, and debug machine learning systems.
- Archi Modeling Toolkit -- MIT-licensed software for enterprise architects to create their models and diagrams. (via JB Sarrodie)
- Does Knuckle-Cracking Lead to Rheumatoid Arthritis of the Fingers? -- n=1 50-year study. (via Nicholas A. Christakis)
- EU Approves Link Tax and Upload Filters (Verge) -- The fallout from this decision will be far-reaching and take a long time to settle. The directive itself still faces a final vote in January 2019 (although, experts say it’s unlikely it will be rejected). Cory explains and EFF vows to fight on. A major threat to the open and uncaptureable internet.
Article image: Four short links