- Pippin Barr's Water Museum Notes -- Currently, I’m dealing with an issue where if you stand a really specific distance from the water and look into it, it refracts the world around it in a kind of scary infinite-looking regression of swirling shapes. A bit like a demon is about to swim up out of it and claim your soul. Not what I want. Lest you think programming any kind of visual effect is a SMOP.
- Political Economics Lecture Notes (MIT) -- a 500+ page textbook, essentially. (via Marginal Revolution)
- Increment -- an online magazine dedicated to covering how teams build and operate software systems at scale, from Stripe but featuring writeups of practices and experiences from other companies.
- Low-Level Programming University -- reading list for those who would become a low-level (assembly, C, kernel, device-driver) programmer.
Article image: Four short links.