- Hyrum's Law -- With a sufficient number of users of an API, it does not matter what you promise in the contract: all observable behaviors of your system will be depended on by somebody. (via Simon Willison)
- Academic Torrents -- a community-maintained distributed repository for data sets and scientific knowledge. 27GB and growing.
- Open Logic Project -- a collection of teaching materials on mathematical logic aimed at a non-mathematical audience, intended for use in advanced logic courses as taught in many philosophy departments. It is open source: you can download the LaTeX code. It is open: you’re free to change it whichever way you like, and share your changes. It is collaborative: a team of people is working on it, using the GitHub platform, and we welcome contributions and feedback. And it is written with configurability in mind.
- Delayed Impact of Fair Machine Learning (Paper a Day) -- it’s therefore possible to have a fairness intervention with the unintended consequence of leaving the disadvantaged group worse off than they were before.
