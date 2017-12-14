- Open Access Game Theory Textbook -- an open access textbook on non-cooperative game theory with 165 solved exercises.
- IP Over Wet String -- 3.8Mb/s down, slower upload. Because you can.
- NIPS Notes -- detailed and interesting write up of the Neural Information Processing Systems conference.
- The Trouble With Bias (Kate Crawford) -- five parts to this good talk: What is Bias?; Harms of Allocation; Harms of Representation; Politics of Classification; and What Can We Do?
Article image: Four short links