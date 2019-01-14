- Software Patents Slipping Back (BoingBoing) -- USPTO issuing new guidance that re-enables crappy software patenting.
- Unsupervised Learning of Artistic Styles with Archetypal Style Analysis -- Our objective is to automatically discover, summarize, and manipulate artistic styles present in the collection. (via Adrian Colyer)
- Dropgangs, or the Future of Darknet Markets -- The other major change is the use of “dead drops” instead of the postal system, which has proven vulnerable to tracking and interception. Now, goods are hidden in publicly accessible places like parks, and the location is given to the customer on purchase. The customer then goes to the location and picks up the goods.
- Boards -- open source tool for collaboratively organizing notes.
