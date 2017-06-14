- 7 Practical Ways to Reduce Bias in Your Hiring Process -- nothing new, but it's nice to have it in a box to point your management at.
- Autonomous Ships -- the first commercial vessel to navigate entirely by itself could be a harbor tug or a ferry designed to carry cars the short distance across the mouth of a river or a fjord, and it or similar ships will be in commercial operation within the next few years. And we expect fully autonomous oceangoing cargo ships to be routinely plying the world’s seas in 10 or 15 years’ time.
- WIN32/INDUSTROYER (PDF) -- report on control systems malware. As described in this Wired article.
- When Your Startup Needs Program Management -- first time I'd encountered the Driver, Approver, Contributor, Informed (DACI) model.
Article image: Four short links.