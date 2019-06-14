- Information Operations on Twitter: Principles, Process, and Disclosure (Twitter) -- We believe that people and organizations with the advantages of institutional power and which consciously abuse our service are not advancing healthy discourse but are actively working to undermine it. By making this data open and accessible, we seek to empower researchers, journalists, governments, and members of the public to deepen their understanding of critical issues impacting the integrity of public conversation online, particularly around elections. This transparency is core to our mission. Twitter is leading in this area; it's great to see. I hope this makes others lift their game.
- Create 3D Games with Friends, No Experience Required (Google) -- Our prototype is called Game Builder, and it is free on Steam for PC and Mac.
- Five Lessons from History -- all are relevant to business as well as to wider politics: People suffering from sudden, unexpected hardship are likely to adopt views they previously thought unthinkable. Reversion to the mean occurs because people persuasive enough to make something grow don’t have the kind of personalities that allow them to stop before pushing too far. Unsustainable things can last longer than you anticipate. Progress happens too slowly for people to notice; setbacks happen too fast for people to ignore. Wounds heal; scars last.
- I'll Let Myself In: Tactics of Physical Pen Testers (YouTube) -- As head of a Physical Penetration team, however, my deliverable day tends to be quite different. With faces agog, executives routinely watch me describe (or show video) of their doors and cabinets popping open in seconds. This presentation will highlight some of the most exciting and shocking methods by which my team and I routinely let ourselves in on physical jobs.
