Four short links.
  1. The Most Detailed Maps of the World Will Be for Cars Not Humans (Ars Technica) -- a great point, well stated.
  2. ctop -- top for container metrics.
  3. The Tapper Videogame Patent -- Video game in which a host image repels ravenous images by serving filled vessels.
  4. QR Code Scams -- paste your own QR code over the merchant's, and customers happily pay your account instead—e.g., Users normally can scan a code to unlock rental bikes; by attaching their own QR code to the bike, fraudsters can fool bike riders into transferring $43—the same amount as Mobike’s required deposit—to their account.
