- The Most Detailed Maps of the World Will Be for Cars Not Humans (Ars Technica) -- a great point, well stated.
- ctop -- top for container metrics.
- The Tapper Videogame Patent -- Video game in which a host image repels ravenous images by serving filled vessels.
- QR Code Scams -- paste your own QR code over the merchant's, and customers happily pay your account instead—e.g., Users normally can scan a code to unlock rental bikes; by attaching their own QR code to the bike, fraudsters can fool bike riders into transferring $43—the same amount as Mobike’s required deposit—to their account.
