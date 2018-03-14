- SankeyMATIC -- A Sankey diagram depicts flows of any kind, where the width of each flow pictured is based on its quantity. [...] SankeyMATIC builds on the open source tool D3.js and its Sankey library, which are very powerful but require a fair amount of work and expertise to use. SankeyMATIC unlocks the capabilities of the D3 Sankey tool for anyone to use.
- Type in Tandem -- Decentralized, cross-editor, collaborative text-editing. A protocol, back end, and plugins for various editors.
- Approaches and Applications of Inductive Programming -- Inductive programming (IP) addresses the automated or semi-automated generation of computer programs from incomplete information such as input-output examples, constraints, computation traces, demonstrations, or problem-solving experience. I'm watching because I believe that a lot of software will eat itself.
- Your Data is Being Manipulated (danah boyd) -- text of a talk given to Strata last year. No amount of excluding certain subreddits, removing of categories of tweets, or ignoring content with problematic words will prepare you for those who are hell-bent on messing with you.
Article image: Four short links