- Changing Contexts and Intents (O'Reilly) -- context and intent as framing mechanisms for determining whether a use of data is appropriate.
- Iodide (Mozilla) -- notebook, but with multiple languages (eventually) compiling down to WebAssembly. Create, share, collaborate, and reproduce powerful reports and visualizations with tools you already know.
- Amazon's Alexa: 80,000 Apps and No Runaway Hit (Bloomberg) -- voice has a massive discoverability problem. As Alan Cooper said, I really have no idea what the boundaries of the domains are, because I would have to go experiment endlessly with Siri and Alexa and all the others, and I don’t have the patience. But that’s the point: I have no idea even roughly what I’m likely to be able to ask about. And it’s a moving target because the platform makers assume that more content is better, so they shovel new content into the system as fast as they can. So in a very real sense, the burden of memorizing the list of commands is increasing over time, as the system “improves.”
- ESP Little Game Engine -- Game engine with web emulator and compiler. [...] The game engine has a virtual screen resolution of 128x128 pixels, 16 colors, one background layer, 32 soft sprites with collision tracking and rotation, 20kb of memory for the game and variables. The virtual machine performs approximately 900,000 operations per second at a drawing rate of 20 frames per second. Control of eight buttons. Built for the ESP8266 chipset.
