- People + AI Guidebook (Google) -- Designing human-centered AI products.
- Strong Opinions Loosely Held Might Be The Worst Idea in Tech -- What really happens? The loudest, most bombastic engineer states their case with certainty, and that shuts down discussion. Other people either assume the loudmouth knows best, or don’t want to stick out their neck and risk criticism and shame. This is especially true if the loudmouth is senior, or there is any other power differential.
- The Empty Promise of Data Moats (A16Z) -- Most data network effects are really scale effects.
- Trans-inclusive Design -- this is GOLD and should be required reading for every software designer and developer.
