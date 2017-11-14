- AI-Powered Microscope Counts Malaria Parasites in Blood Samples (IEEE Spectrum) -- The EasyScan GO microscope under development would combine bright-field microscope technology with a laptop computer running deep learning software that can automatically identify parasites that cause malaria. Human lab workers would mostly focus on preparing the slides of blood samples to view under the microscope and verifying the results. Currently 20m/slide (same as a human), but they want to cut it to 10m/slide.
- A Billion Outdated Android Devices in Use -- never ask why security researchers drink more than the rest of society.
- Datasette (Simon Willison) -- instantly create and publish an API for your SQLite databases.
- Fifteen Minutes of Unwanted Fame: Detecting and Characterizing Doxing -- This work analyzes over 1.7 million text files posted to pastebin.com, 4chan.org, and 8ch.net, sites frequently used to share doxes online, over a combined period of approximately 13 weeks. Notable findings in this work include that approximately 0.3% of shared files are doxes, that online social networking accounts mentioned in these dox files are more likely to close than typical accounts, that justice and revenge are the most often cited motivations for doxing, and that dox files target males more frequently than females.
- The Power of Anti-Goals (Andrew Wilkinson) -- instead of exhausting aspirations, focus on avoiding the things that deplete your life. (via Daniel Bachhuber)
Article image: Four short links