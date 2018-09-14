- SapFix and Sapiens (Facebook) -- SapFix can automatically generate fixes for specific bugs, and then propose them to engineers for approval and deployment to production. I'm a huge fan of tools for software developers. This seems pretty cool.
- Papers With Code -- list of research papers with links to the source code, updated weekly. (via Roundup)
- erd -- Translates a plain text description of a relational database schema to a graphical entity-relationship diagram.
- Anatomy of an AI System (Kate Crawford) -- The Amazon Echo as an anatomical map of human labor, data, and planetary resources.
Article image: Four short links