- Donut Drone (IEEE) -- clever drone that is collision-safe. Nice!
- Hitchhiker's Guide to Consensus Algorithms -- In the world of crypto, consensus algorithms exist to prevent double spending. Here’s a quick rundown on some of the most popular consensus algorithms to date, from blockchains to DAGs and everything in-between.
- Facebook Spamming Users via Their 2FA Numbers (Mashable) -- when your profits are proportional to engagement, your business model turns your business into a junkie. It will cajole, stalk, berate, and trap users to feed its engagement addiction.
- What Happens When Startups Replace The Founder? (HBR) -- about 20% are replaced; noncompete laws help/hinder recruitment; it's overall beneficial; startups perform better when the founder leaves the company; raising external funding raises the probability that the founder will be replaced.
