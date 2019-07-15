- NASA Climbing Robot — a four-limbed robot named LEMUR (Limbed Excursion Mechanical Utility Robot) can scale rock walls, gripping with hundreds of tiny fishhooks in each of its 16 fingers and using artificial intelligence to find its way around obstacles.
- Programming and Programming Languages — a new edition of a book that introduces programming and programming languages at the same time.
- IINA — The modern media player for macOS. Open source, and very good.
- Job Burnout in Professional and Economic Contexts (PDF) — In recent times, we are seeing the development of new 'burnout shops' that are not short-term projects, but are long-term models for doing business. A new word in my lexicon, on a subject of interest to me.
Article image: Four Short Links