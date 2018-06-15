- Through-Wall Human Pose Estimation Using Radio Signals -- RF-Pose provides accurate human pose estimation through walls and occlusions. It leverages the fact that wireless signals in the WiFi frequencies traverse walls and reflect off the human body. It uses a deep neural network approach that parses such radio signals to estimate 2D poses.
- Data Ethics Framework -- the UK shared their principles, the explanation of each principle, and the workbook for figuring out how to apply them.
- Predator and Prey (Mike Bostock) -- a really nice demo of the "what if we didn't publish static text and images, but instead you could interact with the explanation?". Inspired by Bret Victor, obvs.
- AWS SAM CLI -- a CLI tool for local development and testing of Serverless applications.
