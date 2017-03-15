- Still Logged In: What AR and VR Can Learn from MMOs -- Raph Koster's GDC keynote forcefully makes the point that online immersive experiences are disproportionately used by people who are emotionally vulnerable, yet VR/AR is recreating the tragic mistakes made by game designers. (via BoingBoing)
- Docker Image Vulnerability Research -- 24% of the latest Docker images have significant vulnerabilities.
- 1965 Intro to Programming Course (PDF) -- old-school flowcharts to code, but I couldn't find a paragraph to quote because it's full of "the student ... his ... he ... him," which waters eyes these days.
- Complexity and Strategy -- In actual practice, if the product stays small, you can essentially “book” that initial productivity gain—a clear win. If the product starts to grow complex—and you can predict that fairly directly by looking at the size of the development team—then costs will come to be dominated by that increasing feature interaction and essential complexity. Project after project has demonstrated there is nothing about language or underlying technical infrastructure that changes that fundamental curve.
