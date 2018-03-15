- Adversarial Traffic (Paper A Day) -- What if an adversary—perhaps just a single vehicle—tries to game the system? Maybe to try and speed their own passage through traffic light junctions, or perhaps to deliberately cause congestion and bring traffic to a halt. The authors look at data spoofing attacks on the I-SIG system, targeting design or implementation issues in the signal control algorithm (i.e., not relying on implementation bugs). [...] Using just a single attack vehicle, the total traffic delay at a junction can be increased by up to 68.1%, completely reversing the expected benefit of the I-SIG system. Attacks can also completely jam entire approaches—in the example below, vehicles queuing in left-turn lanes spill over and block through lanes, causing massive traffic jams. 22% of vehicles take over seven minutes to get through the junction, when it should take 30 seconds.
- Resonance Audio -- Google's VR/AR audio kit is now open source.
- Travel Price Drop Bot -- Flight and hotel prices change all the time. DoNotPay finds travel confirmations from past bookings in your inbox. When the price drops, our robot lawyer will find a legal loophole to negotiate a cheaper price or rebook you. From the Do Not Pay whizzes.
- Plus codes -- Google documents its system for representing locations (areas, actually) as short strings suitable for use as addresses in regions that lack formal addressing systems.
