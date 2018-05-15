- Sonify -- use data to create and play MIDI files.
- Recoding Black Mirror -- workshop at WWW '18. Paper a Day has reader's digest versions of the papers in two parts.
- Pi1541 -- a real-time, cycle exact, Commodore 1541 disk drive emulator that can run on a Raspberry Pi 3B (or 3B+). [...] Pi1541 emulates a 6502 and the two 6522s. Any code it is asked to run is run in a cycle exact way. Amazing to live in a time when we can emulate three (admittedly much slower) CPUs in real time on a cheap piece of commodity kit.
- EFAIL -- vulnerabilities in the end-to-end encryption technologies OpenPGP and S/MIME that leak the plaintext of encrypted emails. See EFF's recommendation not to use PGP.
