- Senate Testimony (Maciej Ceglowski) -- This is an HTMLized version of written testimony I provided on May 7, 2019, to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for their hearing on Privacy Rights and Data Collection in a Digital Economy. [...] The leading ad networks in the European Union have chosen to respond to the GDPR by stitching together a sort of Frankenstein’s monster of consent, a mechanism whereby a user wishing to visit, say, a weather forecast page is first prompted to agree to share data with a consortium of 119 entities, including the aptly named “A Million Ads” network. The user can scroll through this list of intermediaries one by one, or give or withhold consent en bloc, but either way she must wait a further two minutes for the consent collection process to terminate before she is allowed to find out whether or not it is going to rain.
- Awesome Decision Tree Papers -- A collection of research papers on decision, classification, and regression trees with implementations.
- Other People's Problems (Camille Fournier) -- There’s always going to be something you can’t fix. So how do you decide where to exert your energy? Step one: figure out who owns this problem.
- Toward the Next Generation of Programming Tools (Mike Loukides) -- one of the most interesting research areas in artificial intelligence is the ability to generate code.
Article image: Four short links