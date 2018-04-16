- Light-Powered Camera -- prototype gets 15 frames/second, no external power. The light is used for both image sensing and solar power.
- Government Blogs and Government Bloggers (Public Strategist) -- the blogging spectrum 2x2 is solid and explains why government blogs are often about prototypes, not operations.
- Introducing TensorFlow.js -- an open source library you can use to define, train, and run machine learning models entirely in the browser, using Javascript and a high-level layers API.
- It's Time for a New Old Programming Language (YouTube) -- Guy L. Steele Jr.'s talk about the Computer Science Metanotation that CS papers use to indicate programs without having to use a specific programming language. This is one for your inner CS meta-nerd.
Article image: Four short links