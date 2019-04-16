- Facebook Transparency Tool (Buzzfeed) -- A transparency tool on Facebook inadvertently provides a window into the confusing maze of companies you’ve never heard of who appear to have your data.
- Microsoft’s AI Research with Chinese Military University Fuels Concerns (SCMP) -- “The new methods and technologies described in their joint papers could very well be contributing to China’s crackdown on minorities in Xinjiang, for which they are using facial recognition technology,” said Helena Legarda, a research associate at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, who focuses on China’s foreign and security policies.
- @justsaysinmice -- points out bogus science claims by adding "in mice" where appropriate. Genius.
- What Machine Learning Needs from Hardware (Pete Warden) -- More arithmetic; Inference; Low Precision; Compatibility; Codesign.
Article image: Four short links