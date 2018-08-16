- Ray -- a flexible, high-performance distributed execution framework from OpenAI, targeting AI applications including reinforcement learning. (via "Notes from the first Ray meetup")
- KnowRoaming Global SIM Sticker -- Put your SIM card back in your phone. When you’re at home, the sticker. (via Engadget)
- Haru (IEEE Spectrum) -- inside Honda's new social robot.
- Botched CIA Communications System Helped Blow Agents' Cover (Foreign Policy) -- In the words of one of the former officials, the CIA had “fucked up the firewall” between the two systems. When bad systems architecture kills people...
Article image: Four short links