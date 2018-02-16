- Towards Designing Machines -- survey of theory and approaches to building machines that can design things.
- Review of the Tyranny of Metrics (Tim Hartford) -- Rather than rely on the informed judgment of people familiar with the situation, we gather meaningless numbers at great cost. We then use them to guide our actions, predictably causing unintended damage.
- Physics Travel Guide -- a tool that makes learning physics easier. Each page here contains three layers which contain explanations with increasing level of sophistication. We call these layers: layman, student and researcher. These layers make sure that readers can always find an explanation they understand. One of these for security or coding would be interesting.
- Automerge -- A JSON-like data structure that can be modified concurrently by different users, and merged again automatically.
Article image: Four Short Links