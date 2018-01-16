- Google Is Losing Its Memory (Tim Bray) -- I've also found Google is losing its effectiveness in finding arcane subjects. And woe betide the knowledge seeker whose topic is also a product's name. I suspect the mission statement has transformed into "indexing the world's information on hot deals near you."
- SQuAD: 100,000+ Questions for Machine Comprehension of Text -- described in this paper, it's the test in which AliBaba has a neural network that outperforms humans.
- The Sound of Space-Filling Curves -- you map dimensions to scales, then a point on the space-filling curve has notes associated with it. As you move along the curve to new points, the notes change, and this is the music of the curve. Some is beautiful, some is weird, all is interesting.
- Strategies for Reading Papers Depend on Academic Career Stage -- Inexperienced readers found the methods and results sections of research papers the most difficult to read, and undervalued the importance of the results section and critical interpretation of data. (via Heather Piwowar)
Article image: Four short links