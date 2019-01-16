- Modchips -- detailed talk exploring how plausible the Bloomberg-reported compromised hardware story is.
- dtreeviz -- A python library for decision tree visualization and model interpretation.
- Calculus and Neural Nets (MIT TR) -- readable article about this paper, which replaces layers in a neural network with calculus: Calculus gives you all these nice equations for how to calculate a series of changes across infinitesimal steps—in other words, it saves you from the nightmare of modeling continuous change in discrete units.
- Engineering Management: The Pendulum or the Ladder (Charity Majors) -- excellent advice to engineers faced with the choice or interest to go into engineering management.
