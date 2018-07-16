- Unfollowing Everybody (Anil Dash) -- Anil has a good way of dealing with overload, but that's not the only reason I list it. Note how his method requires automation. A system that can't be automated is a prison.
- A Longitudinal Cohort Study on the Retainment of Test-Driven Development -- The use of TDD has a statistically significant effect neither on the external quality of software products nor on the developers’ productivity. However, we observed that participants using TDD produced significantly more tests than those applying a non-TDD development process, and that the retainment of TDD is particularly noticeable in the number of tests written.
- What ML Means for Software Development (Lorica, Loukides) -- a subject dear to my heart. I can't wait for software development to be improved. Good software developers have always sought to automate tedious, repetitive tasks; that’s what computers are for. It should be no surprise that software development itself will increasingly be automated.
- Learn How to Design Large-Scale Systems -- This repo is an organized collection of resources to help you learn how to build systems at scale. It even has Anki flashcards to help you prep for the exam.
