- Introducing a new game: Quantum TiqTaqToe -- This experience was essential to the birth of Quantum TiqTaqToe. In my quest to understand Unity and Quantum Games, I set out to implement a “simple” game to get a handle on how all the different game components worked together. Having a game based on quantum mechanics is one thing; making sure it is fun to play requires an entirely different skill set.
- Association of Screen Time and Depression in Adolescence (JAMA) -- Time-varying associations between social media, television, and depression were found, which appeared to be more explained by upward social comparison and reinforcing spirals hypotheses than by the displacement hypothesis. (via Slashdot)
- CAST Handbook -- How to learn more from incidents and accidents.
- ML-Agents -- Unity Machine Learning Agents Toolkit, open source.
