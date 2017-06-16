- Maciej Ceglowski on Why Fandom is Good for Business -- I didn't realize that it was Britta Gustafson, the former community manager of Delicious (from its glory days), who made him appreciate fandom. He's returned the favour: she now has the keys to the Delicious social media accounts.
- Stardust -- GPU-based Visualization Library.
- Young Men Are Playing Video Games Instead of Getting Jobs -- Even as the unemployment rate has dropped, labor force participation—the number of people who either work or want to work—has dwindled. In particular, young men without college degrees have become increasingly detached from the labor market. And what they appear to be doing instead is playing video games. [...] A young life spent playing video games can lead to a middle age without marketable skills or connections. "There is some evidence," Hurst pointed out, "that these young, lower-skilled men who are happy in their 20s become much less happy in their 30s or 40s."
- History of Privacy in 50 Images -- fascinating! Despite some high-profile opposition, the first American Census was posted publicly, for logistics reasons, more than anything else. Transparency was the best way to ensure every citizen could inspect it for accuracy.
