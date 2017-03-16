- Towards Deception Detection in a Language-Driven Game (PDF) -- This paper focuses exclusively on how the Explanation Generator generates hypotheses for the actions of human players based on observations of their conversational utterances. Werewolf is their test data. I do not think it is wise to teach the softwares to play Werewolf.
- CIA Trains Officers with Board Games (Ars Technica) -- where are the software/startup simulation board games? (via BoingBoing)
- The Impact of a Coin Toss on Major Life Decisions and Subsequent Happiness (PDF) -- Those who flipped heads were approximately 25% more likely to report making a change than those who got tails.
- Glitch -- sweet collaboratively edited code for web apps, with View Source, but clearly laying a path to being commercial PaaS. Neat.
Article image: Four short links.