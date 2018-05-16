Four short links
  1. Right to Repair -- John Scalzi wrote a (very short) story (pure dialogue!) for the EFF to illustrate the significance of the Right to Repair exemption to DMCA for which EFF is lobbying the Copyright Office. (via BoingBoing)
  2. Smart and Illicit: Who Becomes an Entrepreneur and Do They Earn More? -- answer: those from wealthy and privileged backgrounds, and the estimated increase in annual earnings for an individual who chooses to become an incorporated business owner is 12%. This is 2013 research. (via Quartz)
  3. Google's Bash Style Guide -- It's all good, but Use common sense and BE CONSISTENT is golden.
  4. Inside the Business Model for Botnets (MIT TR) -- costs and income. The team say that distributed denial-of-service attacks using a network of 30,000 bots can generate around $26,000 a month. This is a friendly writeup of this paper.
