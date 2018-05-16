- Right to Repair -- John Scalzi wrote a (very short) story (pure dialogue!) for the EFF to illustrate the significance of the Right to Repair exemption to DMCA for which EFF is lobbying the Copyright Office. (via BoingBoing)
- Smart and Illicit: Who Becomes an Entrepreneur and Do They Earn More? -- answer: those from wealthy and privileged backgrounds, and the estimated increase in annual earnings for an individual who chooses to become an incorporated business owner is 12%. This is 2013 research. (via Quartz)
- Google's Bash Style Guide -- It's all good, but Use common sense and BE CONSISTENT is golden.
- Inside the Business Model for Botnets (MIT TR) -- costs and income. The team say that distributed denial-of-service attacks using a network of 30,000 bots can generate around $26,000 a month. This is a friendly writeup of this paper.
Article image: Four short links