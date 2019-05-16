- The Platform Challenge (Alex Stamos) -- absolute cracker of a talk about regulating the social media platforms. Must watch.
- Amazon's Away Teams -- Capturing the way things are at an organization as large as Amazon is always a challenge. The company has never publicly codified its management system as it has done for its leadership principles. But this picture might offer new ideas for people seeking to coordinate technology development at scale. (via Simon Willison)
- Why I Still Love Tech (Wired) -- I love the whole made world. But I can’t deny that the miracle is over, and that there is an unbelievable amount of work left for us to do.
- Illustrated Machine Learning Cheatsheets -- what it says on the box.
Article image: Four short links