- It's Time to Regulate IoT To Improve Security -- Bruce Schneier puts it nicely: internet security is now becoming "everything" security.
- Real-Space and Real-Time Dynamics of CRISPR-Cas9 (Nature) -- great visuals, written up for laypeople in The Atlantic. (via Hacker News)
- How the Chinese Government Fabricates Social Media Posts for Strategic Distraction, not Engaged Argument -- research paper. Application to American media left as exercise to the reader.
- Coding Together in Real Time with Teletype for Atom -- what it says on the box.
