- IllumiPaper -- illuminated elements built into regular paper, with implementation.
- sr.ht -- (pronounced "sir hat") a software forge like GitHub or GitLab, but with interesting strengths (e.g., very lightweight pages, and the CI system).
- Leak Mitigation Checklist -- If you just leaked sensitive information in public source code, read this document as part of your emergency procedure.
- Emulating an IBM PC on an ESP8266 -- an 8086 PC-XT emulation with 640K RAM, 80×25 CGA composite video, and a 1.44MB MS-DOS disk on an ESP12E without additional components. (via Alasdair Allen)
Article image: Four short links