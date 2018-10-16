- Teaching Machines Common Sense Reasoning (DARPA) -- To focus this new effort, MCS will pursue two approaches for developing and evaluating different machine common sense services. The first approach will create computational models that learn from experience and mimic the core domains of cognition as defined by developmental psychology. [...] The second MCS approach will construct a common sense knowledge repository capable of answering natural language and image-based queries about common sense phenomena by reading from the web.
- Physically Based Rendering -- a textbook that describes both the mathematical theory behind a modern photorealistic rendering system as well as its practical implementation.
- QED -- a short interactive text in propositional logic arranged in the format of a computer game.
- A Mysterious Grey-Hat is Patching MicroTik Routers -- "I added firewall rules that blocked access to the router from outside the local network," Alexey said. "In the comments, I wrote information about the vulnerability and left the address of the @router_os Telegram channel, where it was possible for them to ask questions." More helpful than some corporate IT departments...
