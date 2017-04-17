- Emoji for Fun and Profit -- Cal Henderson's Webstock talk, which is basically Far More Than You Ever Wanted To Know About Emoji (But Cal Had To Learn To Implement Them).
- Early Macintosh Emulation in the Internet Archive -- not just a time warp for old farts, but a valuable way to keep data and research alive and running for future historians.
- slate.js -- Slate is a completely customizable framework for building rich text editors.
- Furless Tickle Me Elmo -- as the human in the video says, "that's so disturbing!"
