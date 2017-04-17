Four short links.
Four short links.
  1. Emoji for Fun and Profit -- Cal Henderson's Webstock talk, which is basically Far More Than You Ever Wanted To Know About Emoji (But Cal Had To Learn To Implement Them).
  2. Early Macintosh Emulation in the Internet Archive -- not just a time warp for old farts, but a valuable way to keep data and research alive and running for future historians.
  3. slate.js -- Slate is a completely customizable framework for building rich text editors.
  4. Furless Tickle Me Elmo -- as the human in the video says, "that's so disturbing!"
Article image: Four short links.