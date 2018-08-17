- Pixelblaze -- an advanced LED pattern-development engine and controller. It makes it fast and fun to write new patterns with its web-based live editor and highly optimized expression engine.
- Places to Intervene in a System -- (in increasing order of effectiveness) 9. Constants, parameters, numbers (subsidies, taxes, standards). 8. Regulating negative feedback loops. 7. Driving positive feedback loops. 6. Material flows and nodes of material intersection. 5. Information flows. 4. The rules of the system (incentives, punishments, constraints). 3. The distribution of power over the rules of the system. 2. The goals of the system. 1. The mindset or paradigm out of which the system—its goals, power structure, rules, its culture—arises.
- libuv Book -- a small set of tutorials about using libuv as a high-performance evented I/O library that offers the same API on Windows and Unix.
- LEO Editor -- a PIM, IDE, and outliner that accelerates the workflow of programmers, authors, and web designers. Outline nodes may appear in more than one place, allowing multiple organizations of data within a single outline.
