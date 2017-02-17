- Who Should Own the Robots? (Tyler Cowan) -- what is government in a world where everything is done by the robots? [...] Say there are 50 people in the government, and they allocate the federal budget subject to electoral constraints. Even a very small percentage of skim makes them fantastically wealthy, and gives them all sorts of screwy incentives to hold on to power. If they can, they’ will manipulate robot software toward that end. Designing governance for The Robot Future is definitely a Two Beer Problem.
- Emotional Labour for GMail -- Automate emotional labor in Gmail messages.
- Beyond the Words: Predicting User Personality from Heterogeneous Information -- we propose a Heterogeneous Information Ensemble framework, called HIE, to predict users’ personality traits by integrating heterogeneous information, including self-language usage, avatar, emoticon, and responsive patterns. In our framework, to improve the performance of personality prediction, we have designed different strategies extracting semantic representations to fully leverage heterogeneous information on social media. (via Adrian Colyer)
- Theft: A History of Music -- a graphic novel laying out a 2,000-year-long history of music, from Plato to rap. The comic is by James Boyle, Jennifer Jenkins, and the late Keith Aoki. You can buy print, or download for free.
Article image: Four short links.