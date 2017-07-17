- Used GPUs Flood the Market as Ethereum Price Drops Below 150 -- On second-hand sales websites like eBay and Gumtree, we have seen a lot of new GPU listings appear in recent days, with plenty of used AMD RX series GPUs appearing over the weekend. More hardware is expected to hit these sites over the coming days as some miners wind down their operations, though many will simply move to a more profitable currency or to invest their computing power into an emerging cryptocurrency that has the prospect of high values in the future. That said, one HN commenter points out that in many areas with cheap power, it's still profitable to mine.
- go-pry -- An interactive REPL for Go that allows you to drop into your code at any point.
- Representation Learning and Adversarial Generation of 3D Point Clouds -- The expressive power of our learned embedding, obtained without human supervision, enables basic shape editing applications via simple algebraic manipulations, such as semantic part editing and shape interpolation. Figure 4 is the wow shot: interpolating between different tables, lounges, and chairs. (via Gene Kogan)
- Programming 2D/3D Shape-shifting with Hobbyist 3D Printers -- Here we present initially flat constructs that, upon triggering by high temperatures, change their shape to a pre-programmed 3D shape, thereby enabling the combination of surface-related functionalities with complex 3D shapes. Origami-like magic lets you print precisely controlled bio-nanopatterns, printed electronic components, and sensors/actuators.
Article image: Four short links.