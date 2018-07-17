- Sizing Engineering Teams -- Teams should be six to eight during steady state. To create a new team, grow an existing team to eight to 10, and then bud into two teams of four or five. Never create empty teams. Never leave managers supporting more than eight folks.
- Cockygate -- in which a somewhat amusing lawsuit between Kindle Unlimited authors is pulled apart, and the incentives that drove weird behaviour are laid bare.
- AWS Kinesis with Lambdas: Lessons Learned -- These are our learnings from building a fully reactive serverless pipeline on AWS. See also the Hacker News comments with some other thoughtful heavy users sharing their cautionary tales.
- Dhall -- A configuration language guaranteed to terminate—useful for specifying Kubernetes, etc., configurations.
