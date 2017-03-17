- Problems with Personalized Learning (Dan Meyer) -- a thorough and beautiful skewering of vapid edtech promises. Personalized learning is only as good as its technology, and in 2017, that technology isn’t good enough.
- Beautiful Racket -- a book on making programming languages, one that's written to be readable instead of academic.
- DeepStack: Expert-Level Artificial Intelligence in Heads-Up No-Limit Poker -- now the AIs are kicking ass at heads-up no-limit Texas Hold 'em.
- Acing the Technical Interview (Aphyr) -- satire, I hope. Beautiful beautiful satire.
Article image: Four short links.